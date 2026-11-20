Foundation makes history with fundraiser
November 20, 2026
Cedar Hill — The Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation (CHEF) made history on Nov. 7, raising a record-breaking $100,000 at its sixth Annual Purses with Purpose fundraiser.
Held at the Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, the Western Chic celebration brought together business leaders, community partners, and supporters from across the region for an evening of designer handbag bingo, entertainment, and generosity to create greater opportunities for Cedar Hill ISD teachers and students.
Building more than schools
Through the voter-approved 2024 Bond Program, the Cedar Hill community gave the district an extraordinary opportunity to reimagine its schools and transform learning environments for future generations.
Presenting sponsors CORE Construction and Dikita Enterprises are helping transform Cedar Hill ISD through construction and facility improvements. Their investment in Purses with Purpose demonstrates a commitment that goes beyond buildings to support the teachers and students who use those learning spaces every day.
"CORE Construction and Dikita Enterprises are helping us transform our schools, but they're also investing in the people who bring those buildings to life," said Eduardo Conde, executive director of Foundation and Engagement. "That's what meaningful partnerships are about. We're not just building schools; we're building relationships and creating opportunities for our students and teachers."
Community united for education
The historic achievement was made possible through the generosity of sponsors, donors, guests, volunteers, purse models, and the dedication of the CHEF Board of Directors.
Michelle Ebanks, CHEF board member and event committee chair, helped lead the effort to create an exciting and meaningful experience.
"We wanted everyone to have an incredible time, but we never lost sight of why we were doing this," Ebanks said. "Seeing our sponsors, volunteers, and community come together to reach $100,000 was truly special. Every person played a part in making history for our teachers and students."
Turning $100,000 into opportunities
Funds raised will help support innovative classroom projects, provide resources for educators, and expand learning opportunities for Cedar Hill ISD students.
"Reaching $100,000 is an incredible milestone, but the real victory is what these funds will mean inside our classrooms," Conde said. "Every partnership, every donation, and every hour volunteered helped make this possible. We made history together, and our teachers and students are the real winners."
The handbags brought us together. The purpose made history.
The Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation supports educational excellence through teacher grants, student scholarships, innovative programs, and community partnerships.
SOURCE Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!