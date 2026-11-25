Help Make a Child Smile This Holiday Season
November 25, 2026
A shared meal or a good conversation can help neighbors feel more connected. This holiday season, we’d like to invite you to bring that same spirit to Make a Child Smile, a Coppell tradition that provides holiday gifts to children in Coppell ISD.
Through November 28, you can use the online portal to choose gifts for one child or an entire family. Bring the gifts unwrapped and labeled to The CORE (234 Parkway Blvd.) from November 29 through December 6. You can also shop the program’s Amazon wish list or donate gift-wrapping supplies at The CORE. Choose how you’d like to give. If someone from your dinner discussion or another One Coppell gathering comes to mind, forward this email and invite them to give with you!
Thank you for helping make Coppell a place where neighbors look out for one another.
SOURCE City of Coppell
SOURCE City of Coppell
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!