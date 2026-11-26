Pet of the week
November 26, 2026
Duckie is the pet of the week. He is quickly becoming a staff favorite. He loves playing fetch and is great at bringing the toy/ball right back. He also enjoys playgroups with other dogs. He is gentle and smaller than his pictures would lead you to believe. If you are looking for a dog that will keep you laughing, Duckie is the boy for you. To inquire about adopting him please email DFW Humane Society at adopt@dfwhumane.com or call 972-721-7788.
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