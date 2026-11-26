High School Football Roundup
November 26, 2026
North Texas—DeSoto and Duncanville kept their championship hopes alive Friday, Nov. 20, while Coppell, Lancaster and Wilmer-Hutchins saw their seasons end in the area round of the UIL football playoffs. DeSoto defeated Melissa 38–7, and Duncanville rallied past Rockwall 49–32 to reach the regional semifinals.
Duncanville rallies past Rockwall
Duncanville overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Rockwall 49–32 in a Class 6A Division I Region II area-round game at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium.
The Panthers trailed 18–14 at halftime before scoring 21 third-quarter points to take a 35–25 lead. Rockwall pulled within 35–32 early in the fourth quarter, but Duncanville answered with the game’s final 14 points to secure the victory.
DeSoto shuts down Melissa
DeSoto advanced in Class 5A Division I with a 38–7 victory over Melissa at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. The Eagles led 17–0 at halftime and 31–0 after three quarters.
The victory extended DeSoto’s winning streak to 10 games. Melissa’s only touchdown came on a special-teams fumble recovery in the end zone, and DeSoto added a late touchdown run to complete the scoring.
Coppell falls to Lewisville
Coppell’s season ended with a 56–21 loss to Lewisville in a Class 6A Division I Region I area-round game at Allen’s Eagle Stadium.
Lewisville built a 21–0 first-quarter lead behind junior quarterback Laykon Brassfield and maintained control throughout the game. Coppell reached the area round by defeating South Grand Prairie 66–29.
Lancaster eliminated by Frisco Lone Star
Lancaster fell to Frisco Lone Star 56–20 in the Class 5A Division I area round Friday. The result ended the Tigers’ postseason run and sent Lone Star into the regional semifinals.
Wilmer-Hutchins falls to unbeaten Lindale
Wilmer-Hutchins’ playoff run ended with a 71–14 loss to Lindale at City Bank Stadium in Forney. Lindale improved to 12–0 and advanced to the Class 4A Division I regional semifinals.
Wilmer-Hutchins trailed 13–7 after the first quarter, but Lindale scored 41 second-quarter points to take a 54–7 halftime lead.
This article was generated with artificial intelligence and edited by staff.
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