Prepare for emergencies with Community Connect
November 26, 2026
Cedar Hill—In an emergency, every second matters. Imagine if first responders already knew important details about your home, business, or specific needs before they even arrived.
The Cedar Hill Fire Department is among the first in the Dallas-Fort Worth region to introduce Community Connect: a free, secure online program that gives first responders access to critical information that can help them make informed decisions during emergencies.
Through Community Connect, Cedar Hill residents and businesses can voluntarily share details about their properties and the people inside them, including mobility challenges or medical needs, pets, emergency contacts, building layouts, access information, and potential hazards. These details can help firefighters and emergency medical personnel better understand what to expect before arriving on scene.
For example, if a house fire occurs, first responders could know in advance that someone inside has limited mobility, where bedrooms are located, or that family pets may need assistance evacuating. Similarly, during an emergency at a local business, firefighters could have access to building layouts, door codes, and information about hazardous materials or other conditions that could affect their response.
“At Cedar Hill Fire, our community is incredibly important to us,” said Chris Holcomb, assistant fire marshal. “We consider the people we serve an extension of our family, and Community Connect is another tool that helps us take even better care of them. We encourage everyone to sign up today.”
Signing up takes just a few minutes and could provide information that makes a difference when you need help most.
Participation is completely free and voluntary. Residents and business owners can choose what information they feel comfortable sharing and update their profiles as their needs change. Information submitted through Community Connect is securely stored and used to support emergency response.
Whether you're a homeowner, renter, parent, pet owner, or business operator, Community Connect offers a simple way to help first responders prepare for the people and places that matter to you.
SOURCE City of Cedar Hill
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!