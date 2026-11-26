Nonprofits to share in grants
1 CP Sports Plus (Plano) provides free adaptive sports and recreational opportunities for children with disabilities, helping them develop skills, build friendships and participate in activities with their families.
Ark House (Richardson) provides affordable, temporary housing and a supportive community for out-of-town patients and their families receiving extended medical care at Dallas hospitals.
Association for Independent Living (Dallas) helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities build greater independence through a supportive residential environment, life-skills education and vocational guidance.
Children’s Craniofacial Association (Dallas) supports individuals and families affected by facial differences through financial assistance, educational resources, family programs and outreach that promotes understanding and acceptance.
Cornerstone Assistance Network of North Central Texas (Prosper) helps families experiencing financial hardship remain in their homes and meet essential needs, including school supplies, clothing, food and Christmas gifts for children.
Family Compass (Dallas) works to prevent child abuse and neglect through parent education, home mentoring and practical support that helps families create safe, nurturing homes.
Growing To Give (Dallas) addresses food insecurity through sustainable agriculture and supports people facing cancer. Its Cancer Bites initiative provides comfort and wellness bags to individuals undergoing treatment, including underserved breast cancer patients in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Hagar’s Heart (Arlington) supports survivors of domestic violence through self-care resources, wellness experiences, education and community connections that help restore dignity, confidence and hope.
HEROES — Helping Everyone Reach Outstanding Educational Success (Richardson) provides social, recreational and vocational programs for individuals with disabilities, offering year-round opportunities to develop life skills, build relationships and participate in their communities.
Irving Cares (Irving) helps individuals and families experiencing financial hardship access food, financial assistance, education and employment resources that support lasting economic stability.
It’s Going To Be OK (Dallas) supports women and their children affected by human trafficking, sexual exploitation and domestic violence through safe housing, counseling, advocacy and assistance rebuilding independent lives.
Jubilee Park & Community Center (Dallas) strengthens a Southeast Dallas neighborhood through education, housing and workforce resources, health and wellness programs, and community safety initiatives. Its free youth programs provide academic support and enrichment opportunities.
Meals on Wheels Senior Services (Rockwall) delivers nutritious meals, personal contact and supportive services to older adults and people with disabilities in Rockwall County, helping them remain safely in their homes.
Mid-Cities Christmas Providers (Hurst) connects families in need in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford and Birdville school districts with community supporters who provide Christmas gifts and holiday food through an adopt-a-family program.
Pooch Savers Rescue (Plano) rescues dogs from shelters and other difficult circumstances, provides veterinary care and finds adoptive homes. The volunteer-run organization also cares for dogs with special needs and significant medical conditions.
Project Unbroken (Combine) helps families affected by suicide loss access financial assistance, grief resources and emotional support. Its Kids in Action program helps children and young adults continue participating in sports, the arts and educational activities after losing a caregiver.
Restorative Farms (Dallas) expands access to fresh food and economic opportunity through urban agriculture in South Dallas. Its workforce development program provides paid, hands-on training in farming, food distribution and farm business operations.
Thank You Darlin’ Foundation (Fort Worth) empowers young people through arts-based education, including poetry and literacy programs that build communication skills, confidence and creative expression.
Together We Thrive (Dallas) connects North Texas middle and high school students with certified Life Coaches who provide consistent support, help them navigate challenges and encourage continued school engagement. Its Student Stability Initiative also assists students experiencing homelessness.
SOURCE Park Place Dealerships
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