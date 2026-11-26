Scenic Texas recognizes Cedar Hill
November 26, 2026
Cedar Hill—Cedar Hill has been named Scenic Texas’ 2026 Scenic City of the Year, one of the organization’s highest honors.
Selected from 43 communities across Texas and earning the highest overall score, Cedar Hill was recognized for its exceptional commitment to preserving and enhancing the natural beauty, public spaces, and unique character that define our community.
This prestigious award celebrates Cedar Hill’s long-standing vision as a “City in a Park,” reflected in efforts such as 18 consecutive years as a Tree City USA community, Bird City Texas designation, conservation-focused planning, award-winning public spaces, and ongoing investments in parks, trails, scenic preservation, and resident engagement.
This recognition belongs to our community, city council and leaders, partners, and dedicated city staff, including our Parks and Recreation teams, whose efforts help make Cedar Hill a place where responsible growth, environmental stewardship, and quality of life go hand in hand.
SOURCE City of Cedar Hill
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