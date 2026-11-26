WWII sailor to be buried
November 26, 2026
Denton—Emmett, AR native Kenneth Lynch, who died aboard the USS Utah during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, will be buried with full military honors in the Garden of Hope section of Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Drive, Denton, TX, on Dec. 6 at approximately 3 p.m.
His remains, which will arrive at DFW on Dec. 4, will be escorted by his cousin, Chief Gunner’s Mate Michael Stubbs. The Presiding Officer will be Rear Admiral Michael Van Poots.
The family currently resides in Lantana, TX.
SOURCE Navy Office of Community Outreach
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