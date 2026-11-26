Family violence ends in murder-suicide
November 26, 2026
Grand Prairie—The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the 3600 block of Prairie Waters.
At approximately 6:55 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a residence after a woman reported a verbal argument with her boyfriend, who also lived at the residence. Officers spoke with both parties and determined no criminal offense had occurred. The woman volunteered to leave the residence and stay with nearby relatives for the night while the man remained at the home.
At approximately 10:20 p.m., officers were dispatched back to the area of the residence after reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female with an apparent gunshot wound and an adult male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Grand Prairie Fire Department medics pronounced both individuals deceased at the scene.
Investigators determined the woman had returned to the residence to retrieve personal belongings when the man confronted her outside the home and shot her before shooting himself.
The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide involving family violence.
The identities of the deceased will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office once their next of kin have been notified.
SOURCE Grand Prairie Police Department
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