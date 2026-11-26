Irving approves Sterling Street improvements
November 26, 2026
Irving—Irving City Council unanimously approved a $3.39 million contract for Sterling Street improvements Oct. 29 as part of a consent agenda that also included drainage-related work, public safety technology and updated park regulations.
The contract with SYB Construction Company calls for new water, wastewater and storm lines beneath reconstructed pavement on Sterling Street, along with new sidewalks behind the curbs. The project supports Irving’s Road to the Future program.
SYB Construction Company submitted the lowest responsive, responsible proposal among seven contractors, according to the city’s agenda report. Its $3,389,607.73 proposal was $809,447.27, or 19.3%, below the engineer’s estimate. Funding will come from water, sanitary sewer and street improvement bond funds.
Drainage investments
The council also awarded a $149,500 contract to Waterboy Restoration LLC, identified in the agenda as Turnbow Construction LLC, for the “Demolition of Various Properties Project.” The accompanying staff report links the work to drainage improvements and future channel-access ramps serving West Irving Creek phases C and D and the 11th Street and Joslin drainage project.
Council members approved terminating an existing design agreement with Parkhill, Smith and Cooper for the Municipal Drainage Utility campus at 720 N. Main St. Staff recommended completing all project phases concurrently rather than using a phased approach and soliciting a new design consultant. Parkhill had completed master planning and Phase I construction documents.
Safety equipment and park rules
The consent agenda included amendments to agreements involving previously awarded homeland security grants for police equipment.
Council members also approved updated park and recreation regulations. The agenda describes the changes as updating definitions, clarifying facility-use rules and providing a more enforceable framework.
A companion ordinance renames the Irving Green Advisory Board as the Irving Green Advisory Committee and establishes a Tree Committee consisting of three members of that committee. The ordinance also updates Animal Services Advisory Committee membership qualifications.
Shelter study considered
Council members separately considered a $278,000 professional services agreement with Bennett Partners Architecture Interiors Planning for a domestic violence shelter feasibility study.
The proposed study would assess the project’s viability and identify an appropriate approach to meeting the city’s service needs. Its scope includes conceptual designs, cost estimates and recommendations. Funding was identified in the Infrastructure Fund.
Guest-quarters request debated
After an extended discussion, council members voted to deny a zoning request involving a detached accessory building at 1701 Landmark Road.
The applicant sought permission for guest quarters, along with exceptions allowing the structure to sit in front of the main home, exceed the permitted height and encroach into the minimum side-yard setback. The Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended denial by a 9-0 vote.
The applicant’s letter for the zoning request stated that the building would serve as family guest quarters, not a rental.
“I’m happy to tear down the walls and make it a mancave. Whatever it takes, we are willing to do,” Gregory Skinner, the property owner, said. “What Planning and Zoning is asking us to do is tear down our garage. That doesn’t make sense. All we’re asking is common sense.”
During the discussion, councilman Abdul Khabeer spoke to the owner about restoring the garage configuration and removing a wall. The council also encouraged the applicant to continue working with city staff on a solution.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and edited by staff.
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