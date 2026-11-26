Duncanville details trash collection changes
November 26, 2026
Duncanville—Duncanville officials outlined a new solid waste contract Nov. 3 that would replace twice-weekly bagged garbage collection with once-weekly cart service beginning Oct. 1, 2027. Public Works Director Matt Bryant estimated the change would reduce typical household bills by about $8 a month.
The proposed agreement with Republic Services of Texas covers garbage collection, disposal and recycling through Sept. 30, 2032, with an option for another five-year term. The agenda listed a contract amount of $36,240,933, including maximum permitted annual inflation adjustments, plus a $3,624,093.30 contingency, for a total authorization not to exceed $39,865,026.30.
The council voted to approve the contract.
Carts, rates and collection
Under the package presented, residents would choose between 65-gallon and 95-gallon carts for garbage and recycling. Garbage collection would occur once weekly instead of twice, while recycling would remain weekly. Brush and bulk collection would continue twice monthly, with up to 10 cubic yards allowed per collection.
Bryant presented a monthly base rate of $20.38 per household. He estimated a typical bill of approximately $24 after taxes and fees, about $8 below current bills, but acknowledged that he did not have the exact current billing figure during the discussion. Actual charges would depend on applicable fees and additional services.
Households receiving alley collection would continue paying the applicable additional fee. The initial garbage and recycling carts would be included in the monthly service rate.
The recommended package also included monthly, on-request household hazardous waste and electronics collection.
“Anything that you would normally bring to our household hazardous waste events or Dallas County Collections, they would come to your property and pick it up for you,” Bryant said.
Bryant said scheduling and set-out procedures still needed to be finalized.
Residents with more garbage than their cart could hold would have options for additional carts or $2 pink tags on excess bags. Bryant said tags would be sold through utility billing.
Residents raise accessibility concerns
Public comments reflected divided opinions about the proposed switch.
One resident supported carts, saying they could improve neighborhood appearance and reduce problems caused by animals tearing into bags. Another opposed the change, citing bulky containers and difficulties older residents could face moving them. A third urged postponement to allow newly sworn-in City Manager Dr. Ana Alvarez additional time to review the agreement.
Council members questioned how assisted collection would accommodate residents with steep driveways or mobility limitations.
Bryant said the package includes cart retrieval and return at no additional charge for qualifying residents, including elderly residents and people with mobility impairments or elevation challenges. Officials acknowledged that eligibility language and operating procedures still needed refinement.
Council members also questioned where residents would store carts and how future screening requirements might affect properties without convenient backyard access. Bryant said staff would work with residents as the city develops ordinances and implementation procedures.
“We’re not here to put a burden on our residents,” Bryant said.
Staff explains recommendation
Bryant said the recommendation followed a cart pilot program, town halls, surveys and a competitive procurement process.
Feedback was mixed. Bryant reported that 56% of online respondents preferred bags, while a separate question found 51% supported once-weekly garbage and recycling collection if it reduced their bills. He reported 45% support for carts among telephone town hall respondents.
Asked why Republic was recommended when another proposal was about $1 cheaper, Bryant said the lower-priced offer covered curbside service only. Selecting it would have required negotiating an additional charge for alley collection or eliminating that service.
Staff said the nearly yearlong lead time would allow for equipment procurement, cart delivery, resident education and ordinance changes. Planned outreach includes mailed materials, online information and instructions on placement and collection schedules.
New city manager sworn in
The meeting also included Dr. Ana Alvarez’s oath of office as Duncanville’s new city manager.
“My commitment to the city of Duncanville and its employees and its residents is to lead with integrity,” Alvarez said, pledging thoughtful decisions grounded in good government.
During the work session, officials outlined a community survey intended to guide service improvements and budget priorities. Staff planned approximately 5,000 mailings, seeking 500 completed responses, with results anticipated in early February 2027.
Council members also received briefings on a proposed police vehicle leasing program and a no-cost planning partnership with the Greater Dallas Planning Council focused on potential redevelopment concepts for Greenbriar Center.
This article was created with artificial intelligence using public meeting materials and edited by staff.
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!