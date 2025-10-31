Scare on the Square draws costumed crowds
October 31, 2025
Coppell—Costumed kids, parents and even pets filled Old Town Coppell on Saturday for Scare on the Square, one of the city’s most anticipated fall...
Diwali celebration honors tradition, diversity
October 31, 2025
Irving—The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Irving shone brightly as hundreds of devotees and community members gathered to celebrate Diwali, the...
Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant closes after 50 years
October 31, 2025
Irving—After 50 years of serving generations of local diners, Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant on Rochelle Road has closed its doors. The long time Irving staple’s final day of...
Community Calendar
October 31, 2025
IRVING The Mint Exchange Expo Nov. 2 Irving Convention Center 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd. The Mint Exchange Expo brings a refreshing take on trading card shows to the Irving...
Two Cedar Hill band directors placed on leave
October 31, 2025
Cedar Hill—Two Cedar Hill High School band directors have been placed on administrative leave following allegations involving former students, district officials...
From the City of Coppell: Library Closure for Roof Replacement
October 31, 2025
The Cozby Library and Community Commons will close temporarily for a roof replacement beginning Monday, November 10, and will remain closed for at least two weeks. During...
DART’s Silver Line connects communities
October 31, 2025
Dallas—The wait is over for North Texas commuters. Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s new Silver Line rail system officially launched Saturday, connecting...
Texas State Fair attendance dips
October 31, 2025
Dallas—As autumn settles over North Texas and the scent of fried food fades from Fair Park, the 2025 State Fair of Texas closes its gates after 24...
CALENDAR
October 24, 2025
IRVINGFritz Park Pumpkin Patch Oct. 26, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Animal Experience at Fritz Park, 700 E. Oakdale Rd. Presented by The Animal Connection Experience and the City of...
Duncanville residents discuss charter amendments
October 24, 2025
Duncanville—With a charter election approaching on Nov. 4, dozens of Duncanville residents gathered at the D.L. Hopkins Jr. Senior Center for a...
School board votes to keep Town Center Elementary open
October 31, 2025
Coppell—Town Center Elementary School (TCE) parents and students celebrated late Monday and into Tuesday after learning the school would remain...
Officials seek to save DART routes
October 31, 2025
Irving—The Irving City Council didn’t vote down any agenda items during its Oct. 23 meeting, but members postponed four of nine Planning and Zoning cases, including plans...
Statue unveiled at Epic Art & Music Festival
October 31, 2025
Grand Prairie—Hundreds of residents gathered at EpicCentral on Oct. 18 for the city’s third annual Epic Art & Music Festival, a day filled with...
Gophers celebrate homecoming victory
October 31, 2025
Grand Prairie—Senior running back Xavier Clinton scored five touchdowns to lead Grand Prairie High School to a thrilling 35–27 homecoming win over Arlington Sam Houston on...
Adaptive athletes shine at adaptive golf championship
October 31, 2025
Grand Prairie— The Prairie Lakes Golf Course hosted its first-ever Adaptive Golf Championship Oct. 20–22, welcoming 41 players with physical,...